Bridge Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $395.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $316.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $410.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.45.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

