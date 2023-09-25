Bridge Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Bridge Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 122,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.05 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

