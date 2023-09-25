Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 1,544 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Bridge Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

CALF opened at $40.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1509 per share. This is a positive change from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

