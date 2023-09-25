Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 2,908 Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Bridge Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGDM. Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,080,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000.

Get Sprott Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $31.40.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.