Bridge Advisory LLC Takes $259,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,534,154,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63,927.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,958,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 419.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,282,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,606,000 after buying an additional 2,650,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $93.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.22. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $99.53.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.