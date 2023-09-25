Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 0.9% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 103,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 665,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,581,000 after buying an additional 103,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. SVB Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

BMY traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.69. The stock had a trading volume of 386,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,875. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.77.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

