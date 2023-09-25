Broadcom’s (AVGO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $995.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $846.14.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $829.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $342.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $869.82 and its 200-day moving average is $769.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

