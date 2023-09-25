Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $4,680,560.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,082 shares in the company, valued at $8,619,660.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $4,680,560.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,082 shares in the company, valued at $8,619,660.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.70. The company had a trading volume of 79,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $189.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

