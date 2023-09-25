Brokerages Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target at $38.05

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chewy from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get Chewy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHWY

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.91 and a beta of 0.91. Chewy has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $508,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,120,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,694 shares of company stock worth $5,687,746 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 15.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 599,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 81,346 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chewy by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 57,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Chewy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.