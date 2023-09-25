Brokerages Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target at $61.35

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Get Ciena alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIEN

Ciena Trading Up 0.5 %

Ciena stock opened at $47.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,092,168.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $163,247.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $177,311.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares in the company, valued at $19,092,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,373 shares of company stock worth $1,772,058. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.