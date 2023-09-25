Brokerages Set OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) PT at $22.75

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCFC. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $870.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $101.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

