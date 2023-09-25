Brokerages Set Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
RAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Roth Mkm lowered Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th.
Rain Oncology Stock Down 0.5 %
Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts predict that Rain Oncology will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rain Oncology
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Rain Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.
About Rain Oncology
Rain Oncology Inc, a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.
