Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Acquires 639 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $28.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.