Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Sells 109 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.2% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after acquiring an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $158.86 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.