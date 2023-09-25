Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $32.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 73,897,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,179,243,000 after buying an additional 5,148,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,135,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,830 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,659,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,635 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,433,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,713,000 after purchasing an additional 89,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEP opened at $25.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

