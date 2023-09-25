Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,805 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the quarter. Digimarc makes up approximately 1.4% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 236,347 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Digimarc by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Digimarc by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 603,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 65,305 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 1st quarter valued at $6,048,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 23,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Digimarc Stock Performance

Shares of Digimarc stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,691. Digimarc Co. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 164.62% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.

Digimarc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.