Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.0% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,201,000 after buying an additional 2,832,040 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,223,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 483.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after buying an additional 1,396,259 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,940,539 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average of $73.45. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

