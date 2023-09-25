BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,017.50

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,017.50 ($12.60) and last traded at GBX 117.25 ($1.45), with a volume of 10467791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.40 ($1.48).

BT Group – CLASS A Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 134.07. The company has a market cap of £11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 628.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Matthew Key bought 19,900 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £22,487 ($27,854.58). 36.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

