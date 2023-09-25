Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 219 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.13. 880,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average of $114.05. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

