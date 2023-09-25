Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys 216 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,177,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,026,000 after acquiring an additional 139,129 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 264.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 65,347 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $3,411,000. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DLB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.06. The company had a trading volume of 56,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,625. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $91.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $298.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $1,586,209.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,532.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,099 shares of company stock worth $7,966,927 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

