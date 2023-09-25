Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,719,267 shares in the company, valued at $91,650,801.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,650,801.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,520,201. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ET shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

ET traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.89. 6,224,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,609,950. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $14.09.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 103.33%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

