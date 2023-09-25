Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.17. 650,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,021. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

