Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

WES traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.76.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

