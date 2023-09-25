Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 7,200 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TZA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 718.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TZA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,605,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,617,942. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

