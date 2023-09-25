Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RJF

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.83. 143,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.43.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.