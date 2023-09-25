Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Calavo Growers from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of CVGW opened at $26.49 on Thursday. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $470.49 million, a P/E ratio of -120.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Steve Hollister purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $61,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,714.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,296,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Hollister bought 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $61,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,714.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,900 shares of company stock worth $1,195,186 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 47.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,892,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,461,000 after buying an additional 611,891 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $14,117,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $5,537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 160,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth about $2,877,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

