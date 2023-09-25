California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of California Resources stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $55.80. The company had a trading volume of 82,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,513. California Resources has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.59 million. California Resources had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in California Resources by 41.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in California Resources by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in California Resources by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

