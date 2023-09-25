Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 201,047 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 200,269 shares.The stock last traded at $59.08 and had previously closed at $57.05.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Camtek from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Camtek by 9.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Camtek by 53.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,157,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

