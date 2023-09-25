Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) to “Buy”

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s current price.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $25.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $944.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.31. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $31.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.13 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 58.80%. On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William P. Donnelly purchased 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $501,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,684.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 35.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 974.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

