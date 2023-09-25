Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 68,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CNI traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.05. 368,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,763. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.77. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.94.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

