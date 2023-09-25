Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Canfor Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $13.06 on Monday. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55.
About Canfor
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canfor
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- This Is How HSBC’s Crypto Collaboration Disrputs Banking
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- AI Boosts Duolingo As Company Posts First Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.