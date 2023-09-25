Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Canfor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $13.06 on Monday. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

