CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $203,031.03 and $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,310.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00246425 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.70 or 0.00808442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00014363 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.75 or 0.00550180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00058143 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00117640 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.