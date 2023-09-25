Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Buys 527 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average of $84.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

