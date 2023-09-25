Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300,160 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,479,000 after purchasing an additional 706,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Shopify stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.59. 1,306,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,540,068. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.07.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

