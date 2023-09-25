Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.7% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

COST traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $557.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,294. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.96.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

