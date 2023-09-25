Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 225 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.60. 81,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,135. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $77.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

