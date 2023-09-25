Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,121 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $22,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $692,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 49,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CAH traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.59. 366,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,186. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.43 and a 1-year high of $95.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.51.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

