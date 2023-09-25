CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Lowered to $79.00 at Evercore ISI

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.70.

Get CarMax alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:KMX opened at $76.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,371.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 65.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.