Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,222 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH opened at $107.37 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $125.19. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 20,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $2,269,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at $70,208,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,156 shares of company stock worth $16,726,790. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.