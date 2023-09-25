Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,388 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RES. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPC during the second quarter valued at about $12,662,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RPC by 402.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 465,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in RPC by 21.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 25,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RES. Citigroup downgraded RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RPC Stock Performance

RES stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.81.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $415.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. RPC had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 15.97%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

