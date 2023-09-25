Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 33.7% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at about $8,527,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Golar LNG by 1,037.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 185,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 168,785 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,101,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after buying an additional 59,328 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

GLNG opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $28.47.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $77.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

Featured Stories

