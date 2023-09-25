Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma accounts for about 3.0% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $142.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.40. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $146.29.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WSM. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.94.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

