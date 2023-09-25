Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.2 %

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.92.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.28). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -240.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Insider Transactions at Park Hotels & Resorts

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

