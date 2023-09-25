Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $210.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $121.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.