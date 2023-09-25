Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 69,976 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,976 shares during the quarter. Radian Group makes up about 3.2% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Radian Group worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Radian Group by 1,792.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Insider Activity

In other Radian Group news, Director Gregory Serio sold 3,800 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $101,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,221 shares in the company, valued at $220,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE RDN opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $28.26.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 54.83%. The firm had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. Research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

See Also

