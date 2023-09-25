Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica by 1.3% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,038,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,002,000 after purchasing an additional 64,561 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,799,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after acquiring an additional 792,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 77,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,093,000 after purchasing an additional 211,930 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 885,919 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CLS opened at $22.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLS. TD Cowen raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Celestica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLS

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.