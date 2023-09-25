Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Twilio by 170.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2,008.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $58.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.30. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $470,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,953,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $396,208.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,702,325.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $470,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,953,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,869 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Articles

