Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cavco Industries accounts for approximately 0.4% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 6.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,506,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $263.44 on Monday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.91 and a 1-year high of $318.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.76 by ($1.47). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $475.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 20.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

