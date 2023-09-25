Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $71,000 Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 909 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 39.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Matson by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX stock opened at $87.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $97.49.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.26. Matson had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.49 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $774,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,267 shares in the company, valued at $18,681,303.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $774,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,267 shares in the company, valued at $18,681,303.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 897 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $84,542.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,319.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,915 shares of company stock worth $2,949,617 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.