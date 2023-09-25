Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for 12.9% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $21,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13,083.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,249,000 after buying an additional 1,380,912 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $68.74 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $79.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average of $73.69.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

